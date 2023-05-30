From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The association of Mzough U Tiv United Kingdom, (MUTUK), has hailed the emergence of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia and Sam Ode as Governor and Deputy Governor of Benue State, saying their administration will usher in unprecedented peace and prosperity in the state.

The President of MUTUK, Victor Aleva, stated this on Tuesday in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Nadoo Jomboh, and made available to our correspondent in Makurdi.

Aleva who congratulated the new state government on behalf of the entire Executive Committee, the Tiv Community in the United Kingdom, said, “Your emergence enjoyed tremendous and unprecedented goodwill from our people.

“This is a testament of the trust and confidence the good people of Benue State have in you by electing you to serve them for the next four years.”

He noted that “there is no doubt you will be confronted with very challenging but surmountable problems ranging from security, infrastructural deficit, education, health, agriculture, salaries and pension arrears but, we are very optimistic that by the special grace of God, you will put in place policies that will usher in unprecedented peace and prosperity to our people.

“We implore you to be magnanimous in victory as the father of all citizens of Benue state by uniting and rallying everyone. Let there be a positive difference seen and felt across the state as you deliver your campaign promises.”

He said MUTUK is looking forward to partnering with Alia and his government in all critical areas that would bring about human capital development and social inclusion to the people.