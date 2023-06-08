…Urges him to proscribe the outfit

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Benue state, has described as dangerous signals, the claims by the state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, that he is not aware of any Fulani security outfit operating in the state.

The party has also called on the state government to proscribe the outfit, arrest the leaders and prosecute them to ensure they do not operate in the state.

The PDP made this observation in a statement signed by the state State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday.

The state’s chapter of the PDP had raised an alarm when reports went round, last Saturday, that a security outfit known as Al-Tershak Global Security Ltd established by one Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku, with its commanders who are men of Fulani ethnic stock, was inaugurated by the Alia led government.

It was said that the security outfit which was commissioned at a ceremony in Makurdi was attended by the Chief Protocol Officer to the Deputy Governor of the state representing his boss on behalf of the Alia administration, where he allegedly, indicated the administration’s recognition of the outfit, advising its leaders to profile their operatives carefully.

The reports further indicated that the outfit had already swung into operation with its operatives sited over the last couple of days in parts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital city.

But the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, had denied government’s knowledge of the outfit saying “The Governor of Benue state is not aware of any Fulani Security outfit and would not have “okayed” one.”

The PDP said “this raises questions on both the integrity and competence of the Benue State Governor regarding the matter, and to the people of the state to whom he swore on oath to be accountable, he owes answers to those questions.”

The party expressed worry that “if he is not aware, does that not raise even the more serious questions bordering on his competence to watch over and guarantee the security of lives and properties of Benue people?

It recalled that in April, 2022, a group known as Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Guards sprung up on the streets of Makurdi, but in less than 48 hours, Governor Samuel Ortom swung into action ordering the arrest of leaders of the outfit and effectively proscribing its activities in the state.

“If Governor Alia, in deed, has no hand in the suspicious Fulani security outfit known as Al-Tershak Global Security Ltd, he should act to proscribe its activities in Benue State with immediate effect and also arrest and prosecute its leaders who are already known for imposing on the public mandate to resettle IDPs where it has no such authorisation.

“The Al-Tershak Global Security Ltd saga presents a test case for the Alia administration and PDP warns the Governor not to treat it with levity as to do so will be to give the impression he is conniving with those suspected to have been behind the killings and terrorism which has ravaged and impoverished Benue State over the past decade,” the PDP said.