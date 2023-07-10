From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A group in Benue state, Benue Rebirth Movement, (BRM), (Youth Wing) has lamented the marginalization of Idoma people in appointments so far made by the State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

A chieftain of the group, Atsar Gundu, who stated this on Monday while briefing newsmen in Makurdi noted that even as the victory of Rev. Fr. Alia brought succour to the suffering Benue masses, their expectation was that justice and equity that had eluded the state for over 47 years was on its way to be entrenched.

“Unfortunately, the appointments being made by the Governor, following the old pattern of denying Zone C the position of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) has raised the red flag that our joy is likely to be short-lived.”

They recalled that, on swearing in, the BRM National Coordinator, Air Vice-Marshal Monday Morgan (rtd), had made a passionate appeal to Governor Alia, for the return of the post of SSG to Zone C to show sign of good faith that a new era has come.

“To our surprise, when the appointments were made, Zone C that has never been given an opportunity to rule Benue as Governor since its creation, still lost the post of SSG. Governor, Tiv; House of Assembly Speaker, Tiv; Chief Judge, Tiv; and SSG Tiv. What then is the future of the Idomas and other minorities in Benue?

They also noted that as the race for ministerial slot started, speculations in the political space have it that another Tiv son is being recommended to the President and Commander-in-Chief.

Gundud said “We the youths are highly agitated by this move. We can not stand and watch while our political elders are preparing grounds for dangerous ethnic rivalries for us and our children as these actions have generated ethnic tensions for too long and must be corrected.”

While the group prayed that the next Minister from Benue state should be from Zone C irrespective of religion, age or gender, the urged the Governor to liaise with the APC Leader in the state, Sen. George Akume, to identify a loyal party man or a technocrat from zone C for appointment as minister.

The group expressed the belief that Governor Alia will restrategize and propel the state, with the fear of God, to ensure inclusiveness in the governance of the state and properly align it with the powers at the center.”

The group which acknowledged that the realignment of Benue state to the national political grid brought more good tidings with the appointment of our Political Leader, Senator George Akume, as the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, said it’s great opportunity for Benue to become the platform to unite all northern minorities (Middle belt), Southern minorities and everybody in a strong support for the pragmatic leadership which the President is proffering.

They therefore called on all Governors in the North Central to submit in total loyalty to the SGF, Senator Akume, so that the entire middle belt region can be galvanized in total loyalty to the President.

Gundu’s speech which was read by one its member, Yakubu Useni, said “This will ultimately push the President to pay full attention to tackling the big crisis of insecurity in the middle belt so that our people can return to their farms and their ancestral lands,” they said.