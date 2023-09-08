From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Secretary to the Benue State Goverment, Professor Joseph Alakali, has said that the achievements of Governor Hyacinth Alia within his100 days in office is a litmus test of the monumental development that is coming to Benue state.

Addressing the Zone A Progressive Frontiers during a solidarity visit to him at the Cabinet office, Prof. Alakali said in view of the rot in the system and current economic challenges, Governor Alia has surpassed expectation.

He told them that “the first 100 days were a litmus test to the monumental and aggressive development that will hit the state in the coming years.”

The SSG said the Governor has within three months rid the state work force of payroll manipulation and has successfully paid four months salary and is poised to clear all arrears.

He listed other achievements of the Alia administration to include the renovation of Benue State House of Assembly Complex, renovation of the abandoned State Civil Service Secretariat, construction of 16 roads within Makurdi metropolis, all ongoing and the palliative measures of the Governor aimed at alleviating the hardship of the people occasioned by subsidy removal.

He tasked the zone A party leaders, whom he describe as progressive thinkers, to come out with ideas that would add value to the Alia administration and called on them to support the Government to succeed.

The Chairman of the group, Hon. Titus Adaaku, said they were in the office to pay solidarity to the SSG over his appointment and also seek his approval to become their life patron.

In their separate remarks, the convener, Dr. Teryima Iorlamen and Secretary of the group, Chief Dese Dzenda, all thanked Governor Alia for appointing Prof. Alakali and expressed confidence that he will successfully coordinate and drive the policies of the Governor.

According to the Principal Special Assistant on Cabinet Affairs and Media, Philip Salemkaan, Prof. Alakali who accepted to be the patron of the group, was later adorned in a traditional ragalia as a mark of solidarity.

Zone A Progressive Frontiers is a group of notable and highly accomplished APC Stakeholders that cut across the 7 Local Government Areas of Benue Northeast Senatorial Zone.