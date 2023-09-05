…We are proud of Alia, PDP throwing tantrums – APC

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state, has described the 100 days of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration as one that is empty and full of disappointments.

The party stated this in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The PDP, while noting that Alia has ran the most bizarre government ever known in Benue, haven recorded the worst take off in office, said neither direction nor content can be found in anything he has done so far.

“Today, 5th September, 2023, marks 100 days of Hon. Hyacinth Alia’s assumption of office as Governor of Benue State, and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state sums up his performance thus far as a fusion of Emptiness and Disappointment.

“PDP’s assessment of Governor Alia’s performance derives from the template of promises he made during the campaigns and after he assumed office, chiefly amongst which were to return persons displaced from herdsmen genocide (IDPs) back to their ancestral lands, as well as to clear arrears of salaries and pensions to workers and retirees, all within his first 100 days in office.

“Not only has the governor failed to make good on any of those promises, he has evidently not even considered them a priority since their pronouncement.”

The party said they only thing they can relate to him in his 100 days in office, is the locking up of all government financial accounts, for fear of “hyenas and hawks” whom he said are waiting to devour the contents of those accounts.

PDP also named the Governor’s “failure to appoint an Executive Cabinet well after the 60 days required under law, award contracts to the tune of billions of naira, well above his lawful spending limit of N50 million, his witch-hunt of his predecessor, ex Governor Samuel Ortom, and his persecution of opposition elements.”

The party urged Governor Alia to eschew vendetta and put in place a legacy which can positively impact the lives of the people knowing that he has a date with history.

But in a swift response, the state All Progressives Congress,(APC), said “PDP is throwing tantrums with their tail between their legs.”

The Publicity Secretary of APC, Morgan Ihomun who described the take off of Governor Alia as unprecedented said he has achieved a lot in his first 100 days in office

“We are proud Alia’s takeoff as a party and he has done a lot. He has started massive construction of roads within Makurdi metropolis in and has rehabilitated the State House of Assembly complex.

“The Governor has also commenced the training of thousands of Benue youths in Information Technology. This he is doing to better the lot of Benue youths.

“So we are confident that Governor Alia will excel and take Benue from the doldrums PDP left it to a better place. Governor Alia is focused on changing the narrative. He is ready to enhance the life of every Benue citizen and we are proud of his achievements in his first 100 days,” he said.