From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has cautioned his new appointees against public and private conducts that will cast aspersion on his administration.

Alia stated this at Government House Makurdi on Thursday, after he swore in his newly appointed Secretary to the Benue State Government, Prof Joseph Alakali, Head of Civil Service of Benue State, Moses Ode and Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon Paul Biam.

Alia who insisted that they must be of good conduct at all times described them as the engine room of his administration saying his government would not only bebrated by his policies but also based on their acts.

“You must be exemplary in both public and private lives because members of the public will judge my administration based on your conduct.”

Governor Alia who urged them to work together for the development of the state said he has set his eyes on the progress of Benue people whether they live in Makurdi city or in rural communities of the state.

He also solicited the support of all sons and daughters of the state irrespective of their political standing saying “Let me call on Benue people from all the political divide to join hands to lift up the interest of the state. Politics is over and the time to settle down for a serious work is now”.

He commended all stakeholders that came out in their numbers to grace the inauguration ceremony on May 29, 2023, pledging not to disappoint them.

Responding on behalf of others, the Chief of Staff, Paul Biam, appreciated the Governor for seeing them worthy to serve in the various capacities and promised to abide by the charge he has given to them.

Similarly, Governor Alia has also dissolved all Boards of Parastatals and their Chief Executive Officers with immediate effect.

He directed all Chief Executive Officers to hand over all Government property in their possession to the most senior officer.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula, who disclosed this said the decision for the dissolution was reached at an emergency stakeholders meeting.

Kula, who further disclosed that the Governor will proclaim the 10th Benue State House of Assembly on 5th June 2023, said during the meeting briefs were received from key finance and security officers.