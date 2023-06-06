From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia, congratulated Hon Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh of Gboko West State Constituency and Hon. Lamin Danladi, of Ado State Constituency, over their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Benue State House of Assembly, respectively.

The governor inna statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, also congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the 10th Benue State House of Assembly and urged them to operate without fear of interference as his government would not interfere in their business.

Governor Alia commends the legislators for their show of maturity during the voting process, saying despite their political differences, they displayed patriotism and love for Benue through their peaceful and orderly conduct.

The governor called for a harmonious working relationship among all arms of government in the state to enable his administration provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He further charged on the Legislative arm of government to, as a matter of urgency, set the ball rolling by contributing their quota as critical stakeholders to move Benue forward.

The governor charges the contestants who won to be magnanimous in victory and eschew vindictiveness, he further advised those who lost to also be gallant in defeat, and join hands with the victors for the ultimate good of the state.

The governor, who promised not to meddle in the affairs of the assembly, advises the lawmakers to operate independently without fear of interference from the executive.