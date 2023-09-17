From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has pledged to give financial autonomy to the judiciary arm of government in the state in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Benue State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law, 2021.

Governor Alia made the pledge during the 2023/2024 Benue State Judiciary Legal year celebration, held at the weekend, in Makurdi.

He said granting financial autonomy to the judiciary is an essential ingredient of the rule of law, which will enable the judges to apply the law without fear or favour but with respect to the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

Governor Alia who reemphasized the determination of his administration to create an enabling investment environment to attract investors to the state.

He stated that such a desire can only become possible if the judiciary arm is there to protect investors from unwarranted legal proceedings.

He described the Judiciary as a valued partner in his administration’s efforts to reposition Benue state as a whole, promising to look into the welfare of Judges including those of the lower bench.

He said that “situations where judges of the lower courts in Benue State travel by public transportation including commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada” is an enormous risk and poses grave dangers to the lives of the judges and their work.”

He directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice and Public Order in the State, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, to liaise with the Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, and work out modalities aimed at improving the welfare of the Judges.

While felicitating with the judiciary in the state, the governor charged them to strive towards ensuring speedy and timely dispensation of justice in this new legal year.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Benue State, His Lordship Justice Maurice Ikpambese and Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, emphasized the special role the judiciary has played in strengthening the electoral process in Nigeria.

They said that the judiciary will continue to act as a pillar of justice and will continue to sustain democracy in Nigeria and Benue State

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said top members of the judiciary in the state, members of the Bench and Bar as well as top government functionaries graced the occasion.