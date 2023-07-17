From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Visitor to the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, and Governor’ of the state, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the Governing Council of the university.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Tersoo Kula, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, on Monday said the dissolution is with immediate effect.

The statement said the Governor also constituted a seven-man Visitation Panel with the mandate to amongst others, audit thoroughly, the activities of the university from 2016 when the last panel visited.

The panel is to comprehensively investigate activities at the institution and report back accordingly for necessary action(s).

The panel which has Prof. Gabriel Moti as Chairman also has Barr. Simon Orkuma as Secretary. Other members include Prof. Kwaghkondo Agber, Igyeigye Peter, Prof. Christie Ekoja, Mr. Sam Yuhwa, and Prof. Okpe Okpe.