From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia said he is not aware of any Fulani security outfit in the state.

Alia who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, was reacting to

media reports alleging among other things that “the Government of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has approved a certain Security outfit of Fulanis in Benue state.”

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, had raised an alarm that the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia, last Saturday in Makurdi, inaugurated Al-Tershak Global Security Ltd established by Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku, with the intent to return IDPs back to their ancestral lands.

The party in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, has expressed concerns that the same Aliyu Tershaku who previously commanded the Benue Livestock Guards established by the Samuel Ortom administration, but was later sacked over growing public discontent at his alleged links to terrorists, had in the past been arrested over alleged links to the internationally profiled Boko Haram terrorist sect, and wondered why, of all law-abiding people, Alia would be having ties with such a person.

But in a swift reaction, Kula who stated that there was no atom of truth in the report clarified that “The Governor of Benue state is not aware of any Fulani Security outfit and would not have “okayed” one.

He said the reporter exposed his desperation “when he/she introduced strange protocol into the story. Where is it known that a sitting Governor delegates his deputy to represent him at a function and the deputy in turn, sends his “protocol officer” to represent him?

“The Deputy Governor of Benue state, Hon. Sam Ode is knowledgeable and very familiar with protocol having served variously in Executive positions including Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Adviser to the Governor, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now Deputy Governor.

“Therefore, his Excellency wouldn’t have messed up protocol in the manner the authors of this malicious news story would want the unsuspecting members of the public to believe.”

Kula said “Our findings have indicated that a verbal invitation to attend the commissioning of an office was extended to the Protocol Officer of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Sam Ode, Gabriel Igoche in his personal capacity.

“Igoche was known to Alh. Tershaku while working for Engr. Benson Abounu in the same capacity as Protocol Officer. His purported attendance at the meeting has nothing to associate Governor Alia’s led administration,” Kula said

He also acknowledged that Governor Hyacinth Alia is desirous to see IDPs return to their homes and farmlands, but added that he is not desperate to use all means to achieve this.

He said Alia is rather working on legitimate strategies to implement the project he promised the people of the state saying very soon, the results will manifest.