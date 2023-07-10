From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the chairman, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu emerged as the new ECOWAS boss on Sunday, July 9, during the 63rd Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

He succeeds President Umaru Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

Alia, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, described Tinubu as a strong-willed servant leader who lives a life of service, impacting many in his several decades of active politicking and public service.

He says the choice of Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman is perfect and timely, adding that the experience of the Nigerian President in leadership will have a direct bearing on the challenges of unity and progress in the West African region.

Governor Alia called on Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu so that God will give him strength and wisdom to render effective leadership services to the people he has been chosen to lead.