From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned, in strong terms, the unprovoked attack on Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Gunmen suspected to be hoodlums invaded and killed scores of people in cold blood, at Akpuuna village in Mbaterem, Ukum LGA.

Reacting to the development, governor Alia said it was disappointing and quite disheartening to receive the news that innocent and law-abiding citizens have been attacked and killed in cold blood for a no cause. He expresses total displeasure over what he described as a heinous crime and a grave sin against God and mankind, and directed security agents to arrest those behind the unlawful act and bring them to book.

The governor expressed deep condolences with those whose loved ones were killed in the attack and prayed God to comfort them

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, Governor Alia assured the people of swift reaction from the government.

He called for calm and advised the people of the Sankera axis to assist security agencies with useful information that will help quell insecurity in the area.