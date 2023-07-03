From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Chief Press Secretary to the Benue state Governor, Tersoo Kula, has emphasized that the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia, will not promote propaganda but will allow his works in office project his administration.

He made the disclosure in Makurdi on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, during a dinner organised in his honour by the Benue APC Media Team (BAMET), to celebrate his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alia.

He described the decision of the group as a great show of love, assuring that the team will be fully represented in government, especially as he knows the kind of Boss he has.

He thanked the leader of the party in the state and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senap. George Akume, for his pivotal role in leading the party to victory, as well as his boss and Governor of the State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for finding him worthy of the appointment to serve as his spokesman saying he will not disappoint him.

Kula appealed for patience from the Benue people, saying the outgone administration did a lot of damage for the state and as such a little time is needed to bring the state back to the place where it should be.

The CPS who stated that the opposition party, PDP, has already started making barefaced and unwarranted attacks on the Alia government, said the Alia administration is too busy righting their wrongs and is not going to retort with lies.

Earlier in his speech, the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Benedict Akombo, thanked Governor Alia for appointing his friend and political ally, Tersoo Kula, as Chief Press Secretary urging him to ensure the programmes and projects of the state government are well projected through the !media for the world to see.

“Many people don’t reward hardworking but for recognizing his hard work and appointing him is commendable. In the nearest future, Benue would be placed on the path of development especially in the area of direct investment.

“So I urge you to offer useful advice that will help the Governor to take appropriate measure to develop the state,” he advised.

While also appreciating BAMET for finding Kula worthy of celebration, he said the future of the state looks bright, especially as the state is now reconnected with the party at the centre, saying the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation serves as an icing on the cake.

He however, urged BAMET not to relent in the job of promoting the activities of the governor and the party, as according to him the opposition party, the PDP, has already started throwing spanners in the wheels of progress of the state. He also said they must support Kula to succeed because if he fails, BAMET had also failed.