by Ajiri Daniels

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON), in Benue state, has raised an alarm over killings in Benue by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, saying six Local Government Areas of the state are under threat of annihilation.

ALGON Chairman in the state, Mike Uba who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi, on Thursday, said Kwande, Agatu, Gwer West, Guma, Makurdi and Logo LGAs are badly affected.

Our correspondent reports that while 13 persons have been killed in Guma, seven have been killed in Gwer West and eight in Ukum/Logo area among others.

Uba in a “Save Our Soul” massage to the Federal Government said the attacks were carried out simultaneously in the past two weeks.

Uba who is the chairman of Guma LGA said the renewed attacks started shortly after the presidential and national assembly elections, adding that several communities have been deserted and occupied by the herders.

According to him, “This is the first time in the history of of Fulani herders, terrorists attacks in the state that six local governments are under attacks simultaneously.

“These are Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Kwande, Agatu and some areas in Logo. In the past, attacks would be in two or three; Guma, Gwer West and Agatu.

“The new dimension speaks of volumes of Command Room Coordination and Strategy. This strategic attempts to attack from all corners of the state is tactical are also politically timed to coincide with the electoral season.

Uba however appealed to President, Muhammad Buhari to protect lives and property of people of the state.

Also speaking, Chairman of Kwande LGA, Orjiir Gbande noted that the Governorship elections might not hold in most LGAs in the state especially in Moon, Kwande LGA where many wards have been deserted following incessant attacks on residents.

He said the LG has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to move 43 polling units to ensure the safety of the people during the elections.

He disclosed that in the last nine years, the whole of Moon council ward have been vacated and have held their elections in Jato Aka for fear of attacks.

He regretted that in the latest attack, the house belonging to the president of the Synod in Kwande LGA was razed down by the attackers and urged the federal government to give a command that will put and end to the attacks and killings in Benue state.