By Lukman Olabiyi

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has signed a partnership deal with National Image Educational Consult to enhance youths empowerment and push the promotion of the educational agenda of President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government.

Speaking shortly after signing the agreement, the National President of ALGON, Alabi Kolade David lauded the firm for the initiative and said promotion of youths empowerment and education agenda would engender rapid growth and development of the country.

He emphasized that empowerment of Nigerian youths is an agenda that will promote nation-building and reduce insecurity across the country.

Harping on what the partnership entails, Alabi said ALGON offices in the 774 local governments in the country will embark on the campaign to identify qualified youths who have been hindered from furthering their education on the account of financial challenges.

He said they will be enrolled in a scholarship scheme of the firm which is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of ensuring accessible education for the youths of the country.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Seyi Bamigbade said the organisation has in the past five years driven a tuition free education across the country.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to increase the number of enrollment through the educational policy of the federal government which seeks to ensure that the majority of Nigerian youths are given access to education.

Dwelling on those who are qualified for the scheme, he said interested applicants should be between the ages 15-35, and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, inclusive of English and Mathematics in either WAEC, or NECO.

He urged interested applicants to submit their credentials in the local government to the ALGON office close to them.

Also speaking, the Director General of ALGON, Mrs. Binta A. Bello commended National Image Educational Consult for the project which she said will be a game-changer towards achieving inclusive education in the country.

According to her, ALGON will continue to play a lead role in grassroot mobilisation for the masses to participate in activities that will enhance their development.