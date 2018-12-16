Preparations are now on top gear for the celebration of Alaba International Market 40-year anniversary, which begins on February 1, 2019.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Electronics Section of the Market, Evang Paulinus Ugochukwu, the anniversary would attract the crème de la creme in the society.

He disclosed that the market which is reputed to be the biggest electronics market in Africa has come a very long way and as such deserves elaborate celebration.

“By February next year, Alaba international market will be 40 years and we hope to organize an elaborate celebration to thank God for that. We would be expecting people from the presidency, state governments and others to come and celebrate with us.”