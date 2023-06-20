By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Following the demolition crisis,

traders at the popular Alaba International market in Ojo Local Government Area, of Lagos State have cried out over the unlawful

demolition of some of their properties at the market dominated by Igbo traders.

Speaking at the demolition site, President-General of Alaba Amalgamated Council of Sectional Heads,Hon. Geofrey Udochukwu Mbonu, dismissed the notice of warning claim by the officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) who on Sunday June 18th,2023, stormed the market, and demolished over 30 structures.

He said they only learnt about a proposed demolition plan and came with armed policemen to the market on Friday June 16th, without seeing the leadership of the market.

Mbonu expressed sadness over the development,stating that the government took them unawares, carrying out the exercise unexpectedly, causing severe damage to traders.

“We are under a local government, where huge revenue is generated,we pay tax and what government did was to demolish our buildings alongside,the victims wares within the space of two days.

Narrating how their ordeal started, Mbonu said that it was on Friday June 16th,2023,that officials of the LSSBCA and armed policemen were seen in the market and on Sunday, traders properties were brought down.

Reeling out some of the claims,made by government,he stated that ‘some structures were erected on waterways, thereby obstructing drainages and causing flooding, especially during the rainy seasons,Lagos has been a swampy area and Igbo traders have always contributed to the development in the State.

Explaining their plight,we are not against government carrying out their primary duties but the manner in which they have invaded us, without issuing a warning notice and tackling the issue with a sense of humanity to achieve it.

Mbonu said that each time the officials came they asked for authorization papers and never issued a notice of demolition. The buildings marked close to the canal which has been certified dilapidated and distressed had been marked for years but, they asked for papers each time they came. What about the new buildings that are not closed to the canal, that LASBCA have equally destroyed,our secretariat and other new structures.

“Authorization paper implies. If your building is in a very bad condition you will be told to break it. Lagos state is a swampy area, when they came last year, what they asked was paper.

He emphasized that they said it’s distressed building and those blocking the free flow of water through the provided water ways”.What about other building that are newly built and it’s brought down. Government need to review the exercise carried out by LASBCA.

” It was about two weeks ago they came with armed policemen to the market, I saw them,they didn’t contact the leadership of the market about demolition. This market is under the Local Government They only spoke about it on Friday, June 16th,2023. They didn’t give traders time to vacate the place. The demolition took place with our goods and documents destroyed.

Mbonu added that he understands that there is a developer that have discussed with the Local Government and the State to acquire some land in that area,this is why they are demolishing some of the building to have enough space to put up the type of building they want erected.

There are building closed to the canal, if that is what they are talking about it would be a different thing. What about structures that are far from the canal. The developer have shifted from the canal to acquire more space for the type of structure he wants to put up.

“This is one of the biggest market in West Africa that should not be toiled with. Revenue generation in Alaba is enormous. The tiers of government is supposed to carry, Alaba traders along in their decision because they are Nigerians.

“I am the leader of one of the sections demolished by the government.My office is gone,our secretariat we build recently have been demolished.

“As traders we were not aware of the imminent demolition of certain structures in the market.We are not against the government but the treatment meted on us without being informed for us to have time to even removed our goods. The market is now porous with the openings.They have exposed our properties,with the demolition they didn’t not provide any security that would safe guard our properties.

The President of Alaba International Market Association, electronics section, Chief Camillus Amajuoyi said the demolition took place unexpectedly.They are demolishing structures that are good and equally destroying dilapidated ones .

“The LASBCA issued a notice on Friday, June 16th, they came with armed policemen,So I made some calls I called Ojo Local Government Chairman to inform him of the development.

“I inquired if he was aware that properties are being destroyed in Alaba.The Ojo LG chairman said he was aware, he started that the properties that would be destroyed were the ones marked for years.

Amajuoyi stated that they were shock to see the extents of demolition going on. I called the LG boss, he said they are demolishing to prevent disasters,to save lives. They don’t want buildings to collapse on anybody.He was surprised when his Chief Security Officer called him to break the demolition news.

He added, amazingly they destroyed structures in good condition and the once that was equally built recently.

He added that:There have been rumours that some developers have bought that portion of Alaba ,nine years ago.

“I got the information about two weeks ago and with the on going demolition I have called for peace and calm.

“No violence, I spoke to my people to maintain peace and calmness. While we go through the right channels in addressing the situation. Alaba is a collection of 16 section, no individual can occupy it

I have called the Ojo LG chairman, explaining the challenge that this people have gone overboard and he has not visited the site to see what is the situation of things.

Furthermore he stressed that the traders are not opposing the government’s demolition plan but the unjust act.