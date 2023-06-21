From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has advised Igbo traders residing in the western and northern parts of the country to relocate their investments to the South East to avoid destructions.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, regretted that the Igbo have constantly been victims of economic and human destructions since amalgamation of the country.

Powerful, while warning that the Lagos State government will come for more buildings in other areas against the reasons given for the demolitions, said: “IPOB sympathises with our brothers and sisters in Lagos, who are currently victims of ethnic profiling and prejudice against Igbo and all Biafrans.

“Biafrans have been victims of human and economic destruction from fellow Nigerians right from the amalgamation of the three major nations into Nigeria by Britain up to today.

“It is time Biafrans say enough is enough. Biafrans have lost countless lives and properties in their many decades of existence.

“We came to understand that they are removing those buildings wrongly built on top of canal but following the hatred Yoruba politicians had against Ndigbo, our people must be prepared because they will come for other buildings within the market.

“The ongoing destruction of major business places of Ndigbo and Biafrans in general, like portions of Alaba International Market, is one of their planned strategies to put a lot of Biafra hardworking youths into poverty.

“This is part of calculated strategies that will be rolled out in phases. Biafrans should not allow their hard earned money to be thrown into the Lagos Lagoon as they have planned. It is time to return our families and investments home.

“We are calling on Ndigbo and Biafrans at large in Lagos and throughout the northern parts to return home and build shopping malls, modern markets, supermarkets, and plazas in Biafra land.

“On the other hand, we encourage our people to begin large-scale farming of Biafran staple foods. We had developed a buoyant economic region before the government imposed devastating economic policies that forced a lot of Biafrans out of the East.

“It is time for us to think home. Nothing will happen to us. We must succeed because God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama is always on our side anywhere we go. Lagos is not Biafra land. If you are told to leave Lagos, do that with all pleasure. We have enough land in Biafra for any infrastructure development.”

Meanwhile, the pro-Biafra group said it is not comfortable with the silence of some Yoruba leaders on the purported demolition exercise at Alaba market even as it pleaded to the authorities to give the traders more time to pack their goods.

“It’s unfortunate that many Yoruba elders are not speaking up against the ethnic attacks on Ndigbo and all Biafrans. However, we are urging Yoruba politicians not to destroy Biafrans’ properties but give them time to take their properties and their movable assets to Igboland.

“IPOB supports those calling for our people to come back home. What is happening is a divine arrangement to gather us closer to fight for our exit from Nigeria, which will occur shortly.

“Biafrans have tried their best to become Nigerians more than other Nigerians, but are left with no other options but Biafra independence at this point. In the end, everyone will agree that Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB have been right all along,” Powerful said.