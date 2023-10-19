From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The race to fill the stool of the Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo State has taken an interesting turn as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed quizzing two of the seven kingmakers implicated in a bribery scandal.

The issue began when one of the candidates allegedly petitioned the EFCC, accusing the kingmakers of accepting millions of naira in bribes to favour a particular candidate.

High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, Head of the Kingmakers; Agbaakin of Oyo town, High Chief Asimiyu Atanda; Samu of Oyo town, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale; Lagunna of Oyo town, High Chief Wakilu Oyedepo; and the Akinniku of Oyo town are all under scrutiny.

The stool of the Alaafin of Oyo has been vacant for over 17 months, leading to tensions within the extended royal family. The next Alaafin of Oyo will be selected by the kingmakers, also known as Oyomesi, and must be approved by the state government. The death of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, in April 2022, marked the start of the race.

According to Dele Oyewale, spokesperson for the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC, two of the kingmakers showed up to be questioned by the EFCC.

The other five kingmakers are expected to answer the commission’s call. He confirmed that no arrests have been made but declined to give further information on what the two kingmakers disclosed in their statements.

The news of bribery accusations in relation to the throne has caused a stir in Oyo community, as many await the outcome of the EFCC investigation.

The Alaafin of Oyo holds a significant position in Yoruba culture and tradition and is regarded as one of the most respected traditional rulers in Nigeria.

The EFCC has often been involved in investigations into corruption in Nigeria, and this case is no exception. The investigation will be a significant moment for the anti-graft agency as it continues to fight against corruption in the country. As the EFCC investigation continues, many eyes will be on the kingmakers and their role in selecting the next Alaafin of Oyo.

The controversy surrounding the throne shows no signs of abating yet, with many people waiting in anticipation to see who will claim the stool.

A source said the anti-graft agency is determined to get to the bottom of the bribery allegations and ensure that justice is served.