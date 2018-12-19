Linus Oota , Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has expressed concerns that the closeness of the state to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja makes it vulnerable to the activities of child trafficking in the state.

The governor stated this at the Government House Lafia when the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Dame Julie Okah-Donli Esq, paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the governor “Nasarawa State is very vulnerable to the activities of child trafficking due to its closeness to FCT because it has become a transit for people, where they try to get job opportunities but are forced into labour.”

He noted that some eateries use under aged children who are carried by relations to work in one aspect or the other.

The governor said trafficking has become a nagging issue that had globally overwhelmed governments, while noting that each day people were being forced into labour and trafficking into countries causing problems.

Governor Al-Makura promised that the state, under his leadership, would partner NAPTIP to ensure that the war they were raging against trafficking of persons was successful and brought to an end in the state and the country at large.

Speaking earlier, Dame Okah-Donli appreciated the governor on his achievements in youths empowerment scheme aimed at curbing unemployment and trafficking.

She describe human trafficking as a risk, high profit sophisticated crime that constitute a major security threat to any nation.

He requested the support of the state government for land that could be used for the NAPTIP training institution, which would have the administrative structure, residential quarters, skills acquisition centers, parade ground and sporting facilities.