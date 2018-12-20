Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has expressed concern that the closeness of the state to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, makes it vulnerable to child trafficking.

He said this, yesterday, at the Government House, Lafia, when the Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli Esq, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said: “Nasarawa State is very vulnerable to the activities of child traffickers due to its closeness to FCT, because

it has become a transit for people, where they try to get job opportunities, but, are forced into labour.”

The governor noted that some eateries use under-aged children who are carried by relations to work in one aspect or the other.

He said trafficking has become a nagging issue that has globally overwhelmed government, noting that each day, people are being forced into labour and trafficking into countries.

Governor Al-Makura promised that the state, under his leadership, will partner NAPTIP to ensure the war it is waging against trafficking of persons is successful and brought to an end in the state and the country at large.

Speaking earlier, the DG of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah Donli, appreciated the governor on his achievements in youth empowerment scheme aimed at curbing unemployment and trafficking.

She describe human trafficking as a risk, high profit sophisticated crime that constitute a major security threat to any nation.

She solicited the support of the state government for land that could be used for the NAPTIP training institution, which would have the administrative structure, residential quarters, skills acquisition centers, parade ground and sporting facilities.