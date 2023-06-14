Calls on President Tinubu to consider Al-Makura for higher responsibility

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Following the recent withdrawal of his case at the tribunal, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has once again proven his unrivalled commitment to the unity and collective prosperity of Nasarawa State.

The Eyewitness Group, in a statement signed by Chairman Donatus Nadi, sent to journalists Wednesday hailed Al-Makura’s unparalleled track record in the state and called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to consider him for a prominent position in his government.

With a legacy that continues to resonate in Nasarawa politics, Al-Makura’s indelible image has earned him the status of “God’s project in Nasarawa.” The Eyewitness Group believes that history will be kind to him, granting him a special place in the politics and governance not only of the state but also of the nation as a whole.

The statement emphasized Al-Makura’s experience, time-tested achievements, and mettle as qualities that make him deserving of higher responsibility in the service of the country.

“As a former Governor and Senator, Al-Makura has consistently surpassed expectations, leaving a remarkable impact on the state’s development. His record as a party administrator and political strategist has further solidified his reputation as a silent hurricane in Nigerian politics.”

“Al-Makura’s political journey began in the Second Republic, where he emerged as the Youth Leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State in 1980. He continued his public service as a member of the 1988/1989 Constituent Assembly and later served as the State Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) from 1990 to 1992.”

“Al-Makura’s tenure as Governor from 2011 to 2015 was marked by unprecedented achievements in governance and infrastructural development, positioning Nasarawa State as a model for good governance in Nigeria. Since becoming a Senator in 2019, his impact has been felt at the national level.”

The Eyewitness Group highlighted Al-Makura’s unmatched legacies, footprints, and record of achievements as evidence of his capability to contribute significantly to the nation. The statement implored President Tinubu to leverage these stellar qualities and consider Al-Makura for a prominent position of responsibility in his government.

“As Al-Makura’s intimidating records of achievements in politics and governance continue to speak for him, they remain a reference point not only for the present generation but also for generations to come,” it added.