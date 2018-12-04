The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Nsima Ekere, has given reasons why he should be elected governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2019.

Ekere, who is also managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said about 1.8 million, out of the 3.3 million people in Akwa Ibom, representing 54.5 percent of the entire population in the state, are unemployed.

Ekere said this when he presented his manifesto titled: “The new vision for our collective prosperity,” at his campaign secretariat, to officially kick of his governorship campaign in Uyo, the state capital, yesterday, said for the past three and half years, the state has experienced the slow deterioration of its best and left with mounting poverty and second worst state in the Niger Delta.

He said: “According to the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) ranking, we are today, the second worst state in the Niger Delta region in education, the 20th poorest in Nigeria, including Abuja. Our children now study under trees and are sitting on bare floors, daily exposed to physical and health risks.

“Our teachers are frustrated, they are not properly remunerated, lack motivation and cannot perform optimally.

“Today, infant mortality is at 6.9 percent, meaning that 69 deaths are recorded in every 1,000 births. Our aged ones have not retired well because they are owed their pension. There is limited social infrastructure, poor security of collective prosperity property, deterioration of physical infrastructures assets, our rural areas are increasingly abandoned and ignored, our farmers receive little or no incentive and the cost of living is rising. Our people are unhappy. In many cases, angry, and are keen for a prosperous tomorrow.”