From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A model health centre is to be constructed and equipped in Ikot Nkwo in Ibesikpo Asutan Akwa Ibom State by the state government to assuage the age- long yearnings of the people of that community for a healthcare facility.

The health centre is to be constructed with immediate effect, as directed by Gov Uno Eno while on inspection tour of a health post at Ikot Nkwo -Asutan, where he discovered to his consternation that the primary healthcare facility has, over the years, been rendering its services to the locals in a shared accommodation with the village council.

Speaking while inspecting the health post and parcel of land donated by the community to the state government for the primary healthcare facility, Governor Eno commended the self-help efforts of Ikot Nkwo community and their magnanimity in sacrificing the parcel of land for the health center, describing the gesture as a demonstration of goodwill and acceptability of government development drive and donated ten million naira to the community .

“We want to thank the entire village and the village council for donating this land. Provision of this land as far as I’m concerned, is a major stake that the community has done. Since you have accepted development, I want to assure you that development has come into this community.

“I assure you that in the next one week, work will commence on this site”, he assured.

The gesture, he added, underscores their collaboration as stakeholders in the development of the community and actualization of the goals of A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.

The governor also commended the health officer-in-charge of the health Pmpost, Mrs. Peace Blankson Effiong, for her commitment to serve humanity having utilized the make-shift facility to render healthcare services to the community.

Welcoming the governor to the area, the Clchairman, Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Council, Mrs. Akon Asuquo, expressed gratitude to the governor for meeting the longtime yearning of the community through his A.R.I.S.E. Agenda blueprint.

The council boss was optimistic that the health centre, upon completion, would address the healthcare needs of the people particularly the women, children and the aged.

On his part, the scting village head of Ikot Nkwo, Obong Ibanga Enyieama, thanked the governor for the gesture and declared a total surrender of the parcel of land to the government, with assurances of the community’s support for the project to see the light of the day.