From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel has said the provision of medical help to Akwa Ibom citizens within 30 minutes in general hospitals in the state is the goal of his government.

Speaking at the inauguration of the remodelled General Hospital, Uruk Ata Ikot Ekpor, in Etim Ekpo LGA, on Tuesday, Emmanuel said it was the desire of his administration that every citizen can easily access health care, especially during health emergencies.

“Our vision is that if you have a medical emergency, anywhere in Akwa Ibom State, it should not take you more than 30 minutes to get help in a well-equipped, well-staffed hospital, excluding cottage hospitals, excluding Primary Health Centres.

“I am talking about well-equipped medical centres which a lot of people call secondary health care facilities, which is the general hospital. It cannot take you 30 minutes, that is our vision.

“We value lives, we value our citizens, we value lives more than anything. We don’t want anything to happen to anybody that is avoidable. That is the essence of why we are littering everywhere in the state with well-equipped hospitals.

“As of today, we are leaving office, still a whole lot of containers of medical equipment, I think some are yet to be cleared at Onne port. More are on the high sea. Those ones would arrive after I would have left the office. But at least when they arrive, you will see the signature of Udom Emmanuel equipment that is 2024/2025 equipment in terms of medicare,” he stated.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh, applauded the governor for his drive to change the face of the health sector in the state, saying his achievements in this area across the state were a testament to this fact.

“His Excellency has completely painted the landscape of medicine and medical facilities in this state and has clearly left a giant footprint in the sands of medical practice in Akwa Ibom State. You will therefore imagine my joy and feeling.

“I thank Your Excellency and we also pledge that the staff of this hospital and indeed the medical field will utilise their medical facility to the glory of God. I call on all the workers in this facility to put in their best.

“I also call on the good people of Etim Ekpo, that if you look at the pictures that we have here, you could see if you ever came here, what this place looked like, you will also see what His Excellency has done. But that would come to nought if you do not utilise this facility.

“Going forward, we promise to give you the best in terms of service. Come forward, utilise it and improve your health,” he stated.

Daily Sun learned that before the intervention of the government, the remodelled Etim Ekpo General Hospital was in a deplorable condition.