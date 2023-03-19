From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Prof Etie Ben, a Geology professor at the University of Calabar, believes that the low voter turnout in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is due to the outcome of the presidential election.

Prof Ben spoke to reporters in Okon after voting at his polling unit, Unit 008, Okon Ward 1, observing that Saturday’s state elections turnout was a far cry from that of the federal elections of February 25.

“People came out in large number to vote with assurances that their votes will count, but media reports about their votes not counting, has contributed to the apathy,” he said.

Prof Ben also noted that the lack of real-time transmission of votes had played a role in voters’ apathy during the elections.

Nonetheless, he commended INEC for the peaceful conduct of the elections in his unit and other polling units.

On vote buying, he believes it is a part of the electoral process that cannot be totally eradicated.

Prof Ben expressed optimism that the PDP Governorship and House of Assembly candidates would emerge victorious in his unit.

“I expect the PDP governorship and House of Assembly candidates to win because they have worked, and I will be surprised if they don’t win,” he stated.