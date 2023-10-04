From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly refuted the rumour that Gov Umo Eno and the party have been secretly celebrating Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate.

In a press release made available to Daily Sun, the PDP declared that their attention had to an obviously fake news item being circulated on social media alleging that the party and its leader in the state, Governor Umo Eno were secretly celebrating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Tinubu’s alleged certificate scandal.

The party categorically stated in the release signed by its publicity secretary, Borono Bassey, that the matter which is the subject of the fake news is in court and therefore subjudice, as such, neither the governor nor the Peoples Democratic Party at the state level is competent to comment on it.

“The Governor, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno as a law-abiding citizen, who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, the PDP whose platform Pastor Umo Eno was elected as Governor, and the presidential candidate of the Party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State is not a party on record in the suit referred to in this risible rumour and therefore can only await the judgement of the court, and he will join in the usual respectful and deferential chorus of ‘As the court pleases!!'”

The PDP urged all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the “ill-intentioned attempt to drag the governor of Akwa Ibom State and the state chapter of the party, into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law.”