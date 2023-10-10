From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno has expressed optimism that the four-day retreat organised for the executive members of the state government will help to translate this administration’s A.R.I.S.E. Agenda Blueprint into tangible sectoral developments.

Briefing newsmen on his arrival from the retreat, tagged: “A.R.I.S.E. Agenda: Mapping The Future,” in Lagos, the governor said the exercise was part of his team-building strategies for implementation of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, as it afforded the team opportunity to distill the agenda concept into an executable governance roadmap that would yield dividends for Akwa Ibom people.

“This is the first, I call it team building. If you have a team, you put them together. Even Jesus did it. Take them out, talk with them.

“This is all of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda. We had to download and then distill it properly to the various ministries to work as all of us will do. We expect the results.

“So, we have a full roadmap and the implementation plan for the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda. We believe we are now good to go and all the ministries know how to do it,” he stated.

Investment and economic experts, including, former governor, Udom Emmanuel, Mfon Usoro, Bismarck Rewane, among others, addressed the retreat.