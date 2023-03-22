From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, has promised to lead an all-inclusive government that would require the meaningful contributions of all persons in the state, irrespective of their sociopolitical, religious or ethnic affiliations.

Eno made this statement during his acceptance speech when he was received at the Government House by the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

Eno, who emerged as the winner of the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the PDP, pledged to consolidate the achievements of the present administration by deepening the peace for which Akwa Ibom has been known.

He thanked God for the honour bestowed on him and the incumbent governor for his foresight in seeing what others may not have seen in him. Eno appreciated the people of Akwa Ibom State for entrusting his team with their mandate and thanked the state First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Martha Emmanuel, for championing the rigorous campaigns that saw to his emergence.

“We like to say to Akwa Ibom people that a golden era has begun. We like to tell Akwa Ibom people that the happy hour has begun. As we get down to some hard work, we will have a lot of happy moments,” he assured.

The incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, expressed gratitude to the people of the state for electing Pastor Umo Eno, stressing that the election result is the best answer to tantrums and insults from naysayers. He described Umo Eno as a man with a very large heart and a symbol of the peace which the state stands for, assuring of his successor’s magnanimity to accommodate all.

Emmanuel called on everybody to join hands with the government and move the state forward. “Here we have a man with a very large heart, I can assure you, he’s ready to accommodate all. The state belongs to all, and everybody should join hands to support him. Let’s move the state forward,” he said.

The people of Akwa Ibom State are optimistic that with the inauguration of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as the governor, the state will experience a new era of development and progress.