From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Wellington Bassey Barracks Community Development Forum has petitioned the House of Representatives over alleged wrongful acquisition of their communities land by the Nigerian Army without compensation.

The petition, which was signed by the chairman of forum, Obong Sunday Umanah and 13 others, and laid before the House by Clement Jimboh, prayed the House to implore the Ministry of Defence to make public the Memorandum of understanding (MOU) in respect of the land.

The petitioners noted that “we are five (5) Villages in Abak Local Government Area which make up Army Cantonment; Wellington Bassey Barracks. These are Ibagwa, Ikot Afaha, Okon, Itung and Mbarakom.The Army Cantonment, Nigerian Army, 6 Battalion, Wellington Bassey Barracks is located along kilometer (km) 4- Abak/ Ikot Abasi Road, Abak local government area , Abak Ibom State. The main entrance is at Ibagwa, which the name after it.

” The Army team that conducted the first cognizance exercise as far back as August 1972, did see that the land where the Army Cantonment, Army Barracks situates was not previously a virgin land, nor a disputed land, but a residential area which the Army compulsorily acquire and are enjoying our God – given economic trees and crops which abound all over our land free of charge from the inception till- date, to the exclusion and detriment of the rightful owners.

“The first economic tree and cash crop enumeration by the ministry of defense took place on 22nd August, 1977. During the exercise, there was no fighting or quarrel our people, but as things were, we observed that there were a lot of intrigues in the conduct of the land acquisition”.

Consequently, they urged the Army

“To pay our compensation in full with the accruing interest over the years taking into consideration the exchange rate as at then and now; To pay the accrued Royalties to the Communities from inception in 1977 till date, in the interest of justice; To construct Ibagwa – Okonn – Itung and Abak Usung Atai access road to ease transportation within the Host Communities.”

The petitioners also the Federal Ministry of Defence to provide social amenities for the community as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as well as grant their sons and daughters slots to be enlisted into the Nigerrian Army.