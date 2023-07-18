From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has endorsed the Bola Tinubu administration’s steadfast dedication to the well-being of Nigerians. While acknowledging that no government is without flaws, he emphasised the current administration’s firm resolve to improve the quality of life for the people.

He spoke when a delegation of the North Central People’s Forum, (NCPF), led by Sardauna Plateau, Jeremiah Useni visited him in his office, yesterday.

“This government will not disappoint Nigerians. The President means well but we can go wrong. When we go wrong, correct us,” the SGF urged the delegation.

Akume listed the bold steps taken by President Tinubu so far; measures which he said impacted the national economy and sent positive signals to policy makers, local and international, that the government means business.

He appealed to Nigerians to endure the hardships resulting from the removal of petrol subsidy and its subsequent effect on the cost of living. He assured that once this difficult phase is overcome, there will be a notable improvement in overall living standards.

Akume expressed pride in the pedigree of members of the delegation most of whom had held prominent positions at national and state levels. “I’m very proud to be associated with you all from the home base” he said, even as he sought their invaluable counsel and prayers.