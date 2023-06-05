From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as Rise-Up for United Nigeria, has said the recent appointment of George Akume and Femi Gbajabiamila as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President, respectively were good choices.

Convener of the group, Solomon Adodo, told journalists yesterday in Abuja the appointment indicated that President Bola Tinubu meant well for the country.

“These appointments are clear indicators that the government is set to move with accelerated speed with the youth and middle-aged citizens at the thrust of her policies and projects particularly considering the fact that Sen. Akume has remained a long standing mentor and supporter of the youth and youth causes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adodo said Senator Godswill Akpabio would drive home the vision of President Tinubu if elected as Senate Presidency.

“As we gear up towards the election of the Presiding Officials of the National Assembly, we are hopeful that the Senate particularly will return another promising patriot with uncommon achievements and antecedents in the Person of Sen. Godswill Akpabio,CON as President of the Senate.

“The over one hundred million Nigerian young and middle-aged citizens have overwhelming endorsed Sen. Akpabio as Senate President, having performed creditably throughout his trajectory of leadership as Governor, Senator and Minister.

“We firmly believe he will fittingly complement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the virile legislature needed for a highly effective Executive that shall usher a greater Nigeria.

“It is highly imperative to make it clear that at such trying times as this, the nation needs courageous and tactful leaders to head all the three arms of government.

“We are at crossroads of challenges amidst opportunities and only Senator Akpabio judging from his past records can complement the vision of Mr. President of rapidly transforming Nigeria to an economic super power where poverty, hunger, unemployment and all related vicissitudes will be dealt a lethal blow.

“We therefore urge all Senators-elect across all Party lines to put the Nigerian dream first by electing His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President so that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can get the needed legislative support to drive the new Nigeria to fruition,” he said.