Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated former Benue State Governor, Sen. George Akume and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on their appointments by President Bola Tinubu as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chief of Staff (COS) to the President respectively.

Tinubu formally confirmed the appointments of the duo at a meeting he held with the Governor Uzodimma-led All Progressives Congress Governors at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Governor Uzodimma, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, described the appointments as well deserved, a call to national service, reward for patriotism and loyalty to party.

On the choice of Senator Akume as SGF, Governor Uzodimma said: “He has sustained an enviable political trajectory, offering valuable service to our great nation and therefore, his appointment as the SGF is a patriotic call for more service to the nation.”

“As a former colleague at the National Assembly, I am confident that his antecedents in national leadership and his astuteness in administration, has garnered him enormous credibility to carry on this new national assignment,” the Imo State governor added.

Governor Uzodimma who also described Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila’s appointment as meritorious noted: “The pragmatic Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, brought dynamism to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly as he balanced his loyalty to the Party with his patriotism to the nation.

“The Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila will no doubt bring his expertise to bear in his new assignment as the Chief of Staff to the President, especially as a true nationalist he is and I wish him success on the job.”