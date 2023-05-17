From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana is expected to chair the public presentation and launching of two new books on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 19, at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoting the Chairman, Organizing Committee for the event, Babagana Kingibe, other high profile guests expected at the book presentation include the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The books for public presentation are: “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Transform Nigeria for The Better” by Anthony Goldman, former Journalist and ex Africa Editor of the Financial Times of London; and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by the former representative of Southern Katsina Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Abu Ibrahim.