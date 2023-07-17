From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olu Akpata, will on Thursday in Enugu, deliver a memorial lecture on the topic: “Freedom of the Press, fake news and the rule of law.”

The lecture is being organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in honour of departed veteran journalist, renowned broadcast manager and politician, Senator Anyim Ude.

Ude, who passed on May 15, rose to the peak of his career heading federal and three state-owned media establishments. He also served as commissioner in Ebonyi State and represented Ebonyi South senatorial district in the National Assembly from 2007-2011.

A statement by Kenneth Ofoma, former vice president Zone C (South East, NUJ), and chairman of the organising committee, quoted the National President, Chris Isiguzo, as saying the Union would be honouring Ude “for his immense contribution to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.”

Ofoma said the memorial lecture will hold at Enugu Sports Club Auditorium, noting that the choice of Enugu was because it was the capital of old Eastern Region and Ude was a national figure and prominent Igbo son.

The memorial Lecture will be delivered by Chief Olu Akpata, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) while the governors of five states of the South East geopolitical zone will serve as special guests of honour.

Also expected are serving and former members of the National Assembly and other eminent Nigerians including political and religious leaders.

Isiguzo will be the chief host while former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, will chair the event slated for 11am.

The elder statesman was a frontline founding father of Ebonyi State and the longest serving Chief Executive of radio stations in Nigeria.

He was General Manager of Radio Nigeria, Owerri (1981-85), General Manager in Imo Broadcasting Service, Owerri, Broadcast Corporation of Abia State (BCA) and GM, EBBC, spanning several decades continuously.

In summary, Ude served 12 military governors at a stretch. He was a product of Hope Waddel Training Institution, Calabar and imbibed the culture of perseverance, simplicity, honesty, forthrightness, transparency and Godliness, just like Akanu Ibiam.

Meanwhile, a statement by the senator’s first son, Nnanna, announced that his remains would be buried on July 28 while a service of songs holds on July 18 at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Wuse, Abuja.

“Another service of songs holds at St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church, Abakaliki Urban Parish Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Tuesday, July 25.

“A Christian wake holds on Thursday, July 27 at his residence in Amuzu-Obegu, Iyioji-Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“Funeral service holds on Friday, July 28 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Iyioji-Akaeze.

“Private interment holds immediately after the funeral service at his residence,” the programme explained.