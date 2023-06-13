From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, the Forum welcomed the outcome, saying it has provided some degree of balance in the national government.

It described the imperious attempt by some groups and individuals to foist an “all-Muslim” leadership on the country as not only unfortunate but also incendiary.

Noting that the relevancy of “power balance” to national order at this time of our democratic experience, and existence as a nation, cannot be overstated.

PANDEF said the 63 Senators who voted for Senator Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President are true patriots, who stood for equity, fairness, and justice.

“We salute their courage and statesmanship in putting Nigeria’s unity and stability before parochial interests.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their firm resolve on the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-South, and for following through on it.

“PANDEF is confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio, with his wealth of experience, and knowledge of the dynamics of the polity, will provide the desired leadership and candor in directing the affairs of the Senate, and indeed, the National Assembly, to the utmost benefit of the people of Nigeria.

“PANDEF further restates its commitment to the promotion of peace, unity, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region, and the nation as a whole.”