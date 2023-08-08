From Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Monday night, unveiled chairmen and vice chairmen of standing committees of the Senate.

As announced by Akpabio , Senators Sani Musa (APC Niger East ) chairs Senate Committee on Finance , Enyinnayab Abaribe ( APGA Abia South ) Power, Adams Oshiomhole ( APC Edo North) Interior , Abdulfattah Buhari ( APC Oyo North) Aviation, Osita Izunaso ( APC Imo West ) Capital Market , Aminu Waziri Tambuwal ( PDP Sokoto South) Housing .

Others are Senators Seriake Dickson ( PDP Bayelsa West ) Ecology and Climate Change, Neda Imasuen ( LP Edo South) , Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions , Godiya Akwashiki ( SDP Nasarawa North ) Airforce , Cyril Fasuyi and Jide Ipisagba ( APC Ondo North ) Petroleum Downstream .

Others are Senators Ahmad Lawan ( APC Yobe North ) , Defence , Aliyu Wadada ( SDP Nasarawa West ) Public Accounts , Shehu Kaka ( Special Duties), Patrick Ndubueze ( Works ) , Solomon Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Ogun West ) Appropriations and Abiru Tokunbo ( APC Lagos East ) , Banking .

Also announced as Committee Chairmen are Senators Isa Jibrin ( APC Kogi East ) , Customs , Elisha Abbo ( APC Adamawa North ) , Culture and Tourism , Victor Umeh ( LP Anambra Central ) Diaspora, Lawal Usman ( Education Basic ) , Akintunde Yunus ( Environment) and Ibrahim Bomai ( APC Yobe South), FCT,

Others are Senators Sani Abubakar ( Foreign Affairs) , Banigo Harry ( Health ) Abdulaziz Yari ( Water resources) , Aliyu Wammako.( Local.and Foreign Debts ) , Adamu Aliero ( Land Transport ) , Daniel Olugbenga ( Navy) , -Barinada Mpigi ( Niger Delta ) , Mohammed Monguno ( Judiciary) and Yemi Adaramodu ( Youths and sports) and Ireti Kingigbe ( Women Affairs) ,

Also announced as Chairmen of Committees are Senators Orji Kalu ( Privatization), -Mustapha Sabiu ( Agriculture) , Aliyu Bilbis ( Communications) , Asuquo Ekpenyong ( NDDC) , Godiya Akwashiki (Airforce), Shehu Kaka (Special Duties) and

Lawal Usman (Education).

Others are Senators Titus Zam ( Rules and Business , Sunday Karimi ( Senate Services) , Okechukwu Ezea ( Ethics and Public Petitions) , Shehu Umar Baba ( National Security and Intelligence) , Garba Musa Maidoki ( Legislative Compliance) ,

Full list of the committees will be made available to newsmen on Tuesday, as Senate adjourns to September 26, 2023 for its annual long recess .