President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has been described as a listening and selfless leader, who has all it takes to lead the senate to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

Speaking at the unveiling of a book written by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, in Abuja, the former governor of Zamfara State and former aspirant for the office of the Senate president said: “We are all very proud of the current leadership of the National Assembly led by Senator Godswill Akpabio. He is a listening leader and with how he handled the sitting of today (yesterday) by rulling against his position on an issue is a clear demonstration of quality leadership. With his disposition and his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, they will take both take Nigeria to the next level. The Senate is united behind him and together we will take Nigeria to the Promised land.”