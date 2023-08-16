From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, yesterday, received a standing ovation from anti-corruption stakeholders for what they called his unwavering passion in promoting moral behaviour and reducing corruption in the nation.

Oloyede was recognised during the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behaviour change in Nigeria in Abuja.

He was singled out for praise by the guest speaker, Professor Toyin Falola, who noted that the registrar had distinguished himself as a public officer and deserved to be honored.

Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Yamusa, while declaring the event open, said that Oloyede was deserving of emulation as he had proven himself as one of the most dependable public servants in the nation

He added that he was not surprised that the JAMB registrar had received commendation and standing ovations.

In his address, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, stated that behavioural change is a deeper issue that, if understood in its wider context, might be the country’s single most effective tool in combating corruption in the society.

According to Akpabio, people can modify their behavior when they are taught and given correct and pertinent knowledge about the “unacceptable behaviors,” their effects, and other available options.

The Senate president, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Saviour Enyiekere noted that in achieving behavioural changes, incentives and rewards play a great role as they tend to reinforce desired behaviours.

According to him, “Tangible rewards, recognition, or positive feedback that encourages individuals to continue or adopt new behaviors have the capacity to drive people towards new behaviors.”