From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a recent conversation with journalists, Mohd Agwai (Shettiman Keffi), a prominent figure within the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, dispelled concerns about the 10th National Assembly becoming a mere rubber stamp under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Agwai on Friday expressed confidence that Akpabio’s experience and dedication to governance would not only bolster the nation’s unity but also foster cooperation between the three branches of government and bridge the North-South gap.

Agwai, a former member of the Governing Board of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), hailed Akpabio’s exceptional leadership qualities and wide acceptance across different segments of society. He asserted that insinuations regarding a rubber-stamped Senate under Akpabio were baseless, attributing such claims to those with ulterior motives aimed at tarnishing the APC’s image.

For the strengthening of Nigeria’s democracy on the global stage, Agwai emphasized the importance of citizens respecting constituted authorities, setting positive examples, supporting leaders, and avoiding divisive actions. He commended the selection of Akpabio as the Senate President and applauded Nigerians for their resilience in the face of challenges brought about by subsidy removal.

Agwai recognized Akpabio’s outstanding commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region, considering it a benchmark for evaluating his performance over the next four years. He praised Akpabio’s leadership style for its ability to bridge gaps across religious, ethnic, and political lines.

Pointing to Akpabio’s past achievements as the former Minister of Niger Delta, Agwai advocated for support towards Akpabio, the 10th Assembly, and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s economy and introduce transformative legislation.

Agwai urged Nigerians to embrace the current leadership, work collaboratively, and remain patriotic while steering clear of divisive tendencies. He highlighted the administration’s commitment to development under the leadership of Tinubu, expressing optimism for the nation’s future.