From Okwe Obi, Abuja

South South Solidarity Group has drummed support for Senator Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Barau for the position of the senate president and deputy senate president, stating that the duo are the best for country.

Convener of the group, Peter Ikpen Ilefa,

said the Senator Akpabio-Barau leadership of the 10th Nigerian Senate promises to be the pillar of support for the smooth administration of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ilefa said: “Senator Akpabio/Barau leadership of the 10th Nigerian Senate promises to be the pillar of support for the smooth administration of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Over the years, both Sen Akpabio and Sen Barau have shown the world unrivalled capacity of being superlative leaders.

“Little wonder the Stability Group led by Senator Ali Ndume is rallying support behind their aspirations as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Growing through the ranks of politics in Nigeria, Senator Akpabio has demonstrated immense competence in the management of human affairs, and this, he is bringing on board his leadership of the 10th Senate.

“Akpabio relishes an immeasurable excellent ideas on how best to complement the President in his drive to reengineering the Nigerian economy, security architecture, our failing educational system, exiting the masses of our people from acute poverty, youth development and generally bring dividends of democracy to the doorstep of every Nigerian through quality legislation and robust oversight functions.”

Also, he appealed to senators-elect not to sell their votes or reject mouth-watering promises that may not be fulfilled.

He said: “On the grapevine, our group has discovered the plan being orchestrated by some contestants who have allegedly bought a whole housing estate in Abuja ostensibly to bribe senators-elect to vote for them in their defiant move to undermine the All Progressives Congress, APC decision ceding the position of the 10th Senate Presidency to South-Southern Nigeria.

“We however sympathize with this move and also seize this opportunity to plead with our dear senators-elect that Nigerians are watching them to shun all forms of monetary inducement and vote rather for competence, justice, fairness, correctness and a senate president that can stabilize the country.

“Our dear Senators-elect should consider the front burner issue in Nigeria, which is to elect a competent Christian to compliment the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the present administration.”