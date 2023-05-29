From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba nation self-determination struggle and Second Republic Senator, Banji Akintoye, has disowned the people who invaded Amuludun 99.1 FM, of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, to declare liberation of Yoruba nation from Nigeria.

In a statement made available by his Assistant Director of Programmes, Olatunde Amusat, Akintoye condemned the invasion in the strongest terms. He described the action of the invaders as lawless and profoundly criminal.

Akintoye said: “The attention of the Yoruba Self Determination Movement has been drawn to the activities of a group led by a woman that has claimed to be running a totally different agenda for Yoruba emancipation and that has been engaging again and again in criminal activity. The group has been warned repeatedly, but has refused to change.

“The Yoruba Self Determination, led by me runs a struggle that is totally peaceful and law abiding We have even written a 34-page manual to guide our followers and all Yoruba people about peaceful and law abiding self determination struggle. We have written to the out going president of Nigeria and to the Secretary General of the United Nations about our legitimate demand for self determination for our Yoruba nation. We have emphasised in everyone of those letter that our struggle is peaceful and law abiding..

“We have no relationship, whatsoever, with the group that has repeatedly engaged in crime and we have no hands in their criminal conduct.”