From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Barring any last minute change, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to return to Nigeria today (Friday) after three months medical leave.

The Governor had in June left the country for Germany to take care of his health, having suffered severe health challenge.

Although the exact ailment Akeredolu was suffering from was not disclosed, it was speculated that he had cancer of the blood.

Indications of his possible return to the country emerged yesterday as members of the State Executive Council were seen in joyous mood when the news was broken to them.

It was gathered that the Governor would arrived Ibadan, Oyo State and stay in his residence for a few days before moving to Akure, Ondo State.

He is expected to be briefed by his cabinet members while in Ibadan.

Saturday Sun reliably gathered that some members of the State Executive Council are already in Ibadan to welcome the Governor.

Akeredolu began medical leave in June and was extended indefinitely by the state House of Assembly.

The Governor had transferred power to his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in line with constitutional provisions.

Photographs and video of the Governor in a Germany hospital emerged when he celebrated his 67th birthday recently.

In the video, the Governor was seen dancing alongside his wife and close associates.

Also, a picture of the Governor inside the aircraft which suggest that he’s on his way to the country has gone viral on the social media.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld his victory in the February 25 Presidential Election.

The Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described the tribunal’s judgement as a revalidation of the people’s mandate and the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

“This judgement has again deepened our nation’s jurisprudence and solidified our commitment to democratic values.

“As true democrats, we must embrace the tents of democracy which also encompass post election litigations. Our struggle for service must also fuel our reverence for democratic values. The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dispensed Justice. Now is the time to come together and build our nation.

“The renewed hope drive of President Tinubu is anchored on assurance of a paradigm shift. The result of the February 25 Presidential poll, upheld by the Tribunal, represents the will of majority of Nigerians who voted massively for the APC.

“Our Judiciary has again lived up to expectations. It has reaffirmed our belief that it remains the last hope of the masses. We must collectively commend the pivotal role our Judiciary has played in enriching our democracy and upholding justice.

“Notwithstanding our days in court, we urge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi to sheath their swords and join hands with the President to develop the country.

“The Tribunal verdict should be accepted in good faith by all lovers of democracy. Our commitment to advancing the national project must be built on national interest which prioritises the good of the people above personal victory.

“Since our collective vision is shaped by our passion for a prosperous nation, let us, therefore, embrace the will of the people and support the President in delivering on his Renewed Hope agenda.” The Governor said.