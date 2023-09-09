From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has forwarded a letter of resumption from medical vacation to the state House of Assembly.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker of the House, Hon Olamide Oladiji said the governor’s action was in line with Section 190(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The governor, who returned to the country on Thursday, informed the House that he formerly resumed work on Friday, 8th September, 2023.

The Speaker, who expressed appreciation to God for bringing the governor back hail and hearty, said the entire people of Ondo State are glad to see him back.

It would be recalled that in the governor’s letter of 4th June,2023, he had informed that he was proceeding on medical leave and later extended it on 4th July, 2023.

The governor, in his letter, expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for their good wishes.

The governor also met with stakeholders from the state at his Ibadan, Oyo State private residence yesterday.

At the meeting were members of the State Executive Council, members of the State House of Assembly and members of the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.