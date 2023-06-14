From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has embarked on an overseas trip to attend to his health.

The governor was said to have been seriously ill past couple of weeks and unable to attend to government activities.

His ill health had left many indigenes and supporters anxious, with opposition political parties, especially the Social Democratic Party (SDP), demanding that he opens up on his true health status.

However, the State House of Assembly, yesterday, said it had received a letter of medical leave from Akeredolu.

Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, said the governor embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from June 7 to July 6, 2023.

He said Akeredolu had directed his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to act as governor while away, assuring of his resumption on July 6.

The Speaker described Akeredolu as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law and wished him speedy recovery and joyful vacation.