From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered immediate sack of all media aides attached to his deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The aides were appointed by Akeredolu and seconded to the Office of the Deputy Governor.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode, said all the media aides were relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

The affected aides include Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

According to the statement, the media aides are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor.

“Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the Deputy governor has been disbanded. Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

“Equally, the ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.”