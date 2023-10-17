By Vivian Onyebukwa

Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Ebonyi State has recognised Dr. Festus Ibiam with Academic and Professional Excellence award.

The award ceremony organized by the Department of Science Laboratory Technology of the Polytechnic, is aimed to appreciate their graduated students who have excelled not just in academic, but also carved a niche for themselves in the field they have found themselves.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rector of the school, Dr F. E Attah described Laboratory Technology Department of the Polytechnic as the milestone to the institution as it has recorded achievements since the inception of the institution.

In acknowledgement, Festus Ibiam who graduated from the institution some years back commended the school for recognizing him in that capacity.

According to him, the recognition will encourage him to do more and spur the under graduates to work harder so as to be also recognised in the future.

It is interesting to note that Dr Ibiam is a Doctorate Degree holder as well as a Fellow of Institute of Human Resource Consultants of Nigeria; Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Kwara State Chamber of Commerce and Industry among others.