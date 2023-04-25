By Ngozi Nwoke

The Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Ezekiel Oluyinka Akande, has urged incoming administrations to secure Nigeria. He made the demand during the recent 17th annual synod, which took place at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Bless-ing, Mushin, Lagos.

The three-day event had the ministerial and lay sessions and was well attended by special guests such as Hon. Oluwatosin Moses Fayinka, representing Mushin Federal Constituency, Sir Olu and Lady Adejoke Okeowo, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Anike Adekanye and Engr. Deji Aderibigbe, diocesan lay president, among others.

The theme for this year’s synod, “Contending for the faith,” which, according to the bishop, was prayerfully se-lected to challenge Christians to fight for what they believe in, is hoped to change the situation of the nation for good.

The event, which also witnessed the launch of the bishop’s Address, had Fayinka as the chief launcher.

The cleric said in his welcome address to the 17th annual synod of the diocese that national security was essential to protect life and property. He added that stable security would enable Nigerians to travel without the fear of being kidnapped, as well as attract foreign investors, which will boost the economy.

Akande said the incoming administration’s priority should be economic revitalisation. He added that it must also involve the private sector in its affairs.

He said: “It is with a gladsome mind that I welcome you to the 17th synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria. Despite the troubles we have passed through between last year and now, the Lord has kept us as a church to witness this year’s synod. May the Lord’s name be praised forever. The purpose of the synod is to review the performance of all the churches since last year and deliberate on the challenges facing them and also proffer possible solutions to solve them.

“We give God all the glory for the just concluded general election. The elections have come and gone, winners have emerged. We congratulate the President-elect, and Vice President-elect on their victory. We also congratulate the Lagos State governor and his deputy on their re-election. We pray that the good Lord will continue to uphold them and grant them success.

“The tasks we shall set before the incoming administration is the attainment of a secure Nigeria, where lives and properties will be protected. Their plan should contain measurable targets for creating jobs, reducing poverty and decreasing the cost of living, improving security and making space for a more collaborative approach.

“Lagos State governor should kindly act on public outcry to curb the excesses of operatives of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, Vehicle Inspection Office and the National Union of Road Transport Workers. They are inflicting unnecessary burden and hardship on the citizenry. And this has been done in the name of the government.”

Akande also implored Nigerians to participate fully in the oncoming national population census and be sure to be counted. He stressed that population figures and demographics must be near accurate for the country to distribute infrastructure equitably.

The bishop also noted that a food crisis was looming and must be tackled with friendly and achievable policies. He listed one of such policies on agriculture, which recommended that 10 per cent of national budgets be allocated to agriculture.

He said: “Sadly, local government administration in Nigeria is comatose, and the peasant farmer who contributes to our food basket does not have access to financial and other support for upscale farming.

“We have a federal republic, but in reality the federating units are majorly dependent on the almighty centre, which holds enormous powers.

“This has led to an ever-subsisting struggle, and this is not true federalism. I pray that the incoming administration will be endowed with the necessary wisdom, courage and direction to reshape our dear country.”

He stressed that the government must also have political will and determination to redirect the country into a working one.

“The promise of God to us as a nation and the whole world is to bring a total stoppage to all the calamities in our land, all-natural disasters and self-destructions around us and ultimately turn all our challenges to opportuni-ties with the new things that God will do in our lives as his beloved children.

“As believers of Christ, we have chal-lenged ourselves to take a po-sition on how best we can add value to our immediate societ-ies by bringing it to the front burner at this year’s synod of the diocese and pray for peace and togetherness among na-tions all over the world.”

On her part, Mrs. Adenike Bolaji, a delegate of the synod, noted that the annual event was significant to the diocese as it created the opportunity for other parishes to express their challenges to the bishop and synod committee.

She said: “We are here to partake in the 17th annual synod, which is holding in the cathedral. It is an important occasion for the diocese and for us as Methodists because it gives us the opportunity to share the challenges affecting performance and growth of the church. It also creates the avenue to fellowship with brothers and sisters in Christ. It was a three-day event and it will end with a thanksgiving service to thank God for a successful synod.”

Similarly, Mr. Olumide Oyetoyinbo said: “We thank God for a progressive synod session. So far, we are assured that our meeting with the bishop will yield positive results to the growth of the church and diocese. The bishop has urged members to have faith in God just as the theme of the synod implies. The synod also gives us the chance to be renewed by the word of God.”

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Aderibigbe, who appreciated the efforts of those in attendance and for making the 17th annual synod a success.