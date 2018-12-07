Erstwhile governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, has condemned the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to him, the incessant industrial action by the members of the union had been largely responsible for poor quality graduates, whom, he lamented, are vagabonds and unemployable.

Akande added that the lecturers who embark on industrial action were the cause of the unemployment situation in the country “because they produce unemployable graduates.”

The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this at the weekend at Oke-Ila Orangun, Osun State, when he commissioned a one storey five- classroom block donated to Abolarin College, Oke-Ila Orangun, for the less privileged children.

Akande lamented that the lecturers’ demands that eventuated in the strike was not genuine, noting: “They are destroying us.”

He lamented that the strike was a shame on the part of the ASUU and Nigeria too.

He noted that it was only in Nigeria that workers would go on strike and come back to earn salary.

“ASUU strike cannot happen in a civilised community. It’s only in a decadent country like Nigeria that people go on strike and come back to earn the salary. It’s shameful of ASUU and it’s shameful of Nigeria,” Akande said.

On whether he would call on the Federal Government to meet the lecturers’ demand with a view to calling off the strike, Akande said:

“I’m not calling on anybody to do anything if they are not ashamed that they are producing vagabonds for us.

I’m not a member of the Federal Government.”

“People go to the university and come back with half baked education. They are teachers of vagabonds and that is the truth. That is why Nigeria is becoming worse.”

While also commenting on the unemployment situation in the country, he said: “They caused the unemployment. Going on strike six months out of one year, makes them produce unemployable graduates. They are destroying us.”

“Their demands are never genuine. It’s because government employed them. That is why they are doing that. Why can’t they come together and found a university?”

Akande, however, commended the monarch of Oke-Ila Orangun, Oba Adedeokun Abolarin, the founder of the Abolarin College, for establishing the school for the children of the less privileged.

“The kabiyesi is building a legacy of greatness. He working for a noble cause. I pray that ASUU will not destroy the ambition of Kabiyesi in the future,” Akande said.

Abolarin College was founded in 2013 by the monarch where students from different ethnic backgrounds in Yoruba lands are being offered free education.

The monarch told Saturday Sun that his decision to found the school was to give equal opportunities to the indigent children for education with a view to raising future leaders for the country.

“It’s a divine calling and a mandate for me to do it. I owe this generation the mandate to do this. We want to democratise education. That is why we bring children from different tribes of this country to benefit from it.”