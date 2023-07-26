By Philip Nwosu

Former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major General Obinna Ajunwa, has called on soldiers of the division to continue to exhibit discipline and remain loyal to constituted authorities.

General Ajunwa spoke during a farewell address to troops attached to the division, commending them for their conduct during the 2023 general elections. The former GOC had earlier handed over to the new GOC, Major General MT Usman, on Monday. He charged the troops to remain disciplined, loyal and support the new GOC. Gen Ajunwa, who is now the DG, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, also thanked the COAS, Major General T. A. Lagbaja, for the opportunity given to him to serve as GOC 81 Division.

Similarly, in his maiden address as 24 General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen MT Usman, acknowledged the achievements of his predecessor and emphasised the need for continued cooperation and loyalty among the troops.

He pledged to work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Chief of Army Staff.